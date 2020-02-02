iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) Trading Down 2.7%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.25 and last traded at $66.25, approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 111,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?