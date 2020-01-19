iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.98

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 12476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0691 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,169,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,304,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 322,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,978 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?