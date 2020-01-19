iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 526,227 shares.The stock last traded at $48.06 and had previously closed at $48.12.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EPP)

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?