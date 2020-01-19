iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)’s stock price were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.32, approximately 3,051 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 573,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3651 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the second quarter worth about $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the third quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the second quarter worth about $511,000.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?