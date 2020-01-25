iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Up to $62.65

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.36, but opened at $62.65. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $63.89, with a volume of 3,977,470 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 42,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

