iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Gap Down to $39.77

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.13, but opened at $39.77. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF shares last traded at $38.69, with a volume of 7,644,500 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

