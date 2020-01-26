iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.57, 8,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 17,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

