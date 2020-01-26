iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.83

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.83 and traded as high as $57.42. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF shares last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 24,327 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83.

About iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN)

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

