iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:AMCA) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:AMCA)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.61, 58 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?