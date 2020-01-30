iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.27 and last traded at $48.27, 2,289 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000.

