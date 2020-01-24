iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 12-Month High at $194.86

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $194.86 and last traded at $194.86, with a volume of 60027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 218,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20,142.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

