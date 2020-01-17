iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.66

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.66 and last traded at $60.66, with a volume of 5311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.46.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

