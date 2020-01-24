iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.63

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.63 and last traded at $101.47, with a volume of 59776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 115.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWY)

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

