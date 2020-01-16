iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.07

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.07 and last traded at $99.61, with a volume of 1084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2549 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $408,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWY)

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

