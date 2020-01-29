iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40, approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading