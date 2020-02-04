iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1019 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. 128,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

