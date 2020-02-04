iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,555. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $107.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.79.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

