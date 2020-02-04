iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $107.37 and last traded at $107.35, with a volume of 167100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 198,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 143,689 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 140,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6,143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 125,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 123,850 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 73,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SUB)

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

