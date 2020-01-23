iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 12-Month High at $203.23

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $203.23 and last traded at $203.08, with a volume of 5656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IVW)

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

