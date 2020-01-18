iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.95

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $171.95 and last traded at $171.95, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day moving average of $161.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

