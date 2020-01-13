iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) Sees Stock Change of 2.18% For the Past Five Sessions

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) have been trending up over the past five bars, revealing solid bullish momentum for the shares, as they ran 2.18% for the week. Looking further out we note that the shares have moved 0.22% over the past 4-weeks, 15.78% over the past half year and 37.44% over the past full year.

Successful traders often craft disciplined strategies when dealing with the stock market. These strategies can range from very simple to very complex. Following a specific strategy might help keep emotions on the sidelines when trouble comes. Conducting the proper analysis before things get out of hand can help ease the burden of market turmoil because the preparation has already started. The road to becoming a good trader may be long and winding. Keeping tabs on all the macro and micro economic happenings may seem like an impossible task. Focusing on the important elements can help keep the trader directed down the right path. There is obviously a lot to be learned by studying the markets, and there are rarely any shortcuts that can be taken to lasting success in the stock market.

Investors may be tracking certain levels on shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB). The current 50-day Moving Average is 44.88, the 200-day Moving Average is 40.89, and the 7-day is noted at 44.86. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 146.89. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is 18.14. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 58.24, the 7-day is at 69.63, and the 3-day is spotted at 88.17 for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB).

Investors have a wide range of tools at their disposal when undertaking stock research. Many investors will opt to use a combination of technical and fundamental analysis. Staying on top of the stock market is no easy task. Knowing what information is important and how to interpret that information can be the difference between substantial profits and big losses. Investors are commonly trying to find a way to achieve long lasting success in the stock market. Many investors will experience temporary success that may give them false confidence down the road. Digging into the details and learning as much as possible about how markets work can be a huge help to the investor.