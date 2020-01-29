iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.37, approximately 1,017 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

