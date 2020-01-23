iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)’s stock price were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.45 and last traded at $49.45, approximately 1,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 66,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index