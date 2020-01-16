iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 1-Year High at $244.65

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $244.65 and last traded at $243.77, with a volume of 8508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.54.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3663 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,705,000 after buying an additional 30,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 76,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,860,000.

About iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Resistance Level