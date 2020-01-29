iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $171.58

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.58 and last traded at $170.62, with a volume of 1284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $21,411,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,532,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 771.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IDU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

