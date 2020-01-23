iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $167.31

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $167.31 and last traded at $167.66, with a volume of 3054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average is $158.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,411,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IDU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

