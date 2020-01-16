Ishrs Edg Msci Mn Vl Usa Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ishrs Edg Msci Mn Vl Usa Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMU) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$58.44 and last traded at C$58.73, 11,051 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 7,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.79.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.15.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

