IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,139,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 763,038 shares.The stock last traded at $0.80 and had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million.

In other news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Insiders acquired 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,900 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IsoRay stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of IsoRay worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IsoRay Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

