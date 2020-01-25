Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Israel Chemicals stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Israel Chemicals has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Israel Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Israel Chemicals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,192,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 103,626 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Israel Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $13,547,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Israel Chemicals (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com