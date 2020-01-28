Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 67.1% in January

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $13.96.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 million.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,509 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $26,595.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

