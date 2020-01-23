ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) vs. Icahn Enterprises (OTCMKTS:IEP) Head to Head Contrast

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and Icahn Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Icahn Enterprises 1 0 0 0 1.00

Icahn Enterprises has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.63%. Given Icahn Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Icahn Enterprises is more favorable than ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR.

Dividends

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Icahn Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Icahn Enterprises has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Icahn Enterprises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 4.51% 9.10% 4.81% Icahn Enterprises 0.02% -11.39% -5.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and Icahn Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR $19.47 billion 0.42 $1.02 billion N/A N/A Icahn Enterprises $11.78 billion 1.15 $1.51 billion N/A N/A

Icahn Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate solution fertilizer products. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of office and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.