Itau BBA Securities Upgrades LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) to “Outperform”

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was upgraded by Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

NYSE LTM opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.28. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

