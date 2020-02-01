Itau Unibanco Holding SA Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Itau Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

NYSE ITUB opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. Itau Unibanco has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITUB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

