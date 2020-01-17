Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0036.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 43.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Itau Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Itau Unibanco has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Equities analysts expect that Itau Unibanco will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

