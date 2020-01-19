Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). Iteris also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.62%.

ITI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Iteris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $215.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Iteris in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Iteris in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com