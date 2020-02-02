Iteris (ITI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Iteris to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. On average, analysts expect Iteris to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITI stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. Iteris has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

