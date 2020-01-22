Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Lowered to Sell at G.Research

G.Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gabelli cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of ITRM opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.21. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -7.19 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 149.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

