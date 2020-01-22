Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Gabelli

Gabelli downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ITRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Svb Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Swann downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.54). On average, research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance