Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading 7.3% Higher

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.66, 130,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 164,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Gabelli lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The company has a market cap of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). Analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 242,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 78,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,799,000. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

