Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.17

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.17 and last traded at $87.87, with a volume of 2513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.63 million. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Itron by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 122,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Itron by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

