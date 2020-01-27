ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $714.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to report $714.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $705.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $732.00 million. ITT posted sales of $678.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. ValuEngine cut shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock worth $920,969. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of ITT by 1,851.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ITT by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 501,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67. ITT has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60.

ITT declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

