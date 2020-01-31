Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $536.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 27.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the third quarter worth about $18,948,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 546,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 71,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 483,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4,835.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,408 shares during the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?