ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Director Purchases $37,400.00 in Stock

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,540. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. ITUS Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

