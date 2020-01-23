ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Shares Up 8.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.06, 138,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 86,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Specifically, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,000 shares in the company, valued at $580,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,620.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANIX shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.

About ITUS (NYSE:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds