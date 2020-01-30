ITV (LON:ITV) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 130 ($1.71). UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

ITV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target (up from GBX 120 ($1.58)) on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 171 ($2.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 153.92 ($2.02).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 137.95 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.04. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18).

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

