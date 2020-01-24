Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 78,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,987. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio