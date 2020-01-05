IVANS Index November 2019 Results Released

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ®, a division of ®, today announced the November results of the IVANS Index™, the insurance industry’s premium renewal rate index. Year over year, nearly all lines of business experienced an increase in average premium renewal rate, except Workers’ Compensation, which saw a negative turn. Month over month, November experienced varying premium renewal rate change across the majority of the Commercial Lines products, with upticks for General Liability, Commercial Property, Umbrella and Workers’ Compensation. Commercial Auto and BOP saw negative changes.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Premium renewal rate change by line of business for November 2019 highlights include:

Commercial Auto : 4.12%, down from 4.33% last month.

: 4.12%, down from 4.33% last month. BOP: 4.42%, down from 4.54% at the end of October.

4.42%, down from 4.54% at the end of October. General Liability: 2.53%, up from 2.49% the month prior.

2.53%, up from 2.49% the month prior. Commercial Property: 4.37%, up from 4.35 in October.

4.37%, up from 4.35 in October. Umbrella: 2.65%, up from 2.46% the month prior.

2.65%, up from 2.46% the month prior. Workers’ Compensation: -2.53%, up from -2.95% last month.

“From November 2018 to November 2019, we are seeing positive changes across nearly all commercial lines of business, with the most significant increase experienced by BOP,” said Brian Wood, vice president of Data Products Group, IVANS Insurance Services. “As year-end approaches, the IVANS Index will serve as a critical resource for agents during renewal discussions and for insurers making pricing decisions for 2020.”

Released on a monthly basis, IVANS Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the IVANS Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 32,000 agencies and 400 insurers and MGAs, the IVANS Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. IVANS Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at .

Download the complete Q3 IVANS Index report .

The IVANS logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 400 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm