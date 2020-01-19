IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of IVE Group Ltd (ASX:IGL) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$2.46 ($1.74) and last traded at A$2.47 ($1.75), approximately 336,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.49 ($1.77).

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.41. The company has a market cap of $366.07 million and a PE ratio of 11.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.15.

About IVE Group (ASX:IGL)

IVE Group Limited provides marketing and print communication services in Australia. The company offers conceptual and creative design services through print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, such as marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

