IWG (LON:IWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $469.60

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 469.60 ($6.18) and last traded at GBX 469 ($6.17), with a volume of 24969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($6.17).

A number of brokerages recently commented on IWG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective (up from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 463 ($6.09).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 430.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 400.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 787.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

IWG Company Profile (LON:IWG)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

