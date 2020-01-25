IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,270,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 539,700 shares.The stock last traded at $0.31 and had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.64.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 184,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.54% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

